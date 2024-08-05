Mid-Level PHP Developer (MySQL, Laravel, Docker) (CPT Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding talents as a Mid-Level PHP Developer with strong MySQL, Laravel & AWS is sought by an innovative Marketing Services Company to join its team. Your role will include programming and deploying software applications, testing and quality control while providing architectural input and managing source code. You will require 4+ years of both PHP & MySQL, have strong Laravel, be fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/AJAX, SOAP/REST, JavaScript, Git/GitHub/GitLab, and have solid knowledge of Web Application Security. Any AWS, Terraform, Golang & Linux will prove beneficial.

KPAs –

Impact of the Developer on the existing infrastructure (Improvement in efficiency and innovation).

The value of the Developer’s individual contribution to the company goals.

Deliver as per the specifications and mockups.

Communicate issues and ask questions timeously.

DUTIES:

Program, document and deploy software applications.

Execute testing and quality control.

Provide software design and architectural input.

Use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

Assist/Mentor Junior Programmers in their duties.

Support Account Management and Data Processing Departments in their duties.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years of PHP.

4+ Years of MySQL.

Strong Laravel.

Fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/AJAX.

Webservices integration (SOAP/REST).

Experienced in JavaScript in the browser.

Git/GitHub/GitLab.

Strong knowledge of Web Application Security.

Docker.

Advantageous –

Experience with AWS.

Experience with Terraform.

Golang.

Linux administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Mature, fully formed adult.

Ability to communicate well.

Professional attitude.

Able to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

Results orientated.

Can come up with new ideas.

COMMENTS:

