MONITORING AND EVALUATION OFFICER – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (M&E Officer) conducts programmes monitoring requirements – including verification of information, evaluations of COMPANY programmes and write reports on all monitoring and evaluations activities conducted by the COMPANY. The position also provides technical support to all COMPANY staff on monitoring and evaluation activities at individual’s functional or operational levels.

Desired Skills:

Evaluation protocols

Programme monitoring

Data Analysis

Management Software

Information Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

