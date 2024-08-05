Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Power BI Developer to join our team. As a Business Intelligence Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions using Microsoft Power BI. The role also develops, deploys and maintains Business Intelligence solutions. Those include data visualisation and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting and data modelling tools.

What you’ll do:

Participate in the development, deployment and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions.

Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.

Communicate with nontechnical business users to determine specific business requirements for reports and Business Intelligence solutions.

Participate in data warehouse design and modelling according to established standards and aligned to best practice.

Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.

Perform technical troubleshooting, code debugging, and problem solving for existing data warehousing and reporting solutions.

Communicates regularly with technical, applications and operational staff to ensure database integrity, security and optimized performance at the application and database level.

Drive and participates in and supports all planning and problem resolution.

Identifies, communicates, and resolves data quality and data reconciliation issues.

Performs independent audits and reviews and validates databases to ensure data integrity.

Works collaboratively with business customers and other IT ops teams to resolve data discrepancies.

Maintains an accurate and comprehensive inventory of data assets, data sources, and reports.

Builds effective partnerships with team members by freely sharing best practices and providing assistance when needed.

Strive to achieve quality service to all internal and external customers.

Your expertise:

4 – 7 years of practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer

Experience in the following technologies – 4 years’ experience in PowerBI 5 years’ experience in SQL 2 years’ experience in QlikSense 2 years’ experience in QlikView 2 years’ experience in Teradata

Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of Business Intelligence solutions

Advantageous: Participation in Agile and DevOps squads Experience in Informatica Experience in SAP Data Services



Qualifications required:

Diploma in IT or BTech in IT

Bachelor’s degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification

Advantageous: Certification in Business Intelligence technologies Postgraduate degree in IT or related field



Knowledge

Essential: Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies Knowledge of scripting languages Working knowledge of data visualisation libraries Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting, and warehouse architecture Good knowledge of databases

Advantageous: Understanding of ITIL Exposure to Agile practices



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position: 6 Months (renewable)

Location: Johannesburg Hybrid (2 days in office)

