Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve is excited to announce an opening for a Project Manager position on behalf of our esteemed client in the tech industry. We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated professional who thrives in a dynamic environment and possesses a proven track record in project management. If you are ready to take on a challenging role and drive impactful projects to success, we invite you to connect with us.

Responsibilities:



Contribute to delivering on expertise requests from clients by using technology to identify, source, and engage knowledge experts.

Handle relationships with experts, communicating with them via email and phone.

Research project topics to understand clients’ expertise requests and identify additional experts manually.

Refine the quantitative strategy for identifying and engaging experts, such as finding and sharing new data sources and testing key metrics that influence expert conversion.

Collaborate with the tech team to ensure software development aligns with client needs.

Requirements:



Creative problem-solving ability, crucial for tackling new situations innovatively and proactively in a small and rapidly expanding company.

Quick learning ability, capable of understanding and delivering on clients’ requests, even in highly specialized scientific fields, with a willingness to self-educate.

Strong communication skills, essential for interacting with experts and collaborating within the team.

Tenacity and entrepreneurial mindset, demonstrating a drive to grow the business and take on increasing responsibility in a high-growth startup environment.

Motivation and drive to thrive in a fast-paced, innovative startup setting.

Bachelor’s or higher degree, preferably in scientific or research-related fields.

Experience: Preferred but not essential experience in developing relationships with clients or in a stakeholder or project delivery role.

Language skills: Fluency in multiple languages is a plus but not a requirement.

Benefits:



Salary: Negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today on LinkedIn, or contact Gustav [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Manager

Project Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position