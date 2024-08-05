Qlik Answers offers insights from unstructured data

Qlik has announced the general availability of Qlik Answers, a self-service AI solution designed to help organisations remove the risk, embrace the complexity, and scale the impact of AI.

Qlik Answers transforms unstructured data into actionable results through generative AI, offering full explainability – a common obstacle in enterprise AI adoption.

Qlik Answers combines generative AI with Qlik’s trusted data analytics capabilities to deliver precise, contextually relevant results from extensive unstructured data sources. This solution enables customers to seamlessly integrate AI into their existing Qlik business intelligence workflows, ensuring efficient use of resources and avoiding technical debt.

“Qlik Answers is designed to help businesses use their unstructured data to make better decisions,” says Brendan Grady, executive vice-president and GM of Qlik’s Analytics Business Unit. “This solution integrates our strengths in analytics and data with generative AI, providing users with precise answers to their questions.

“With Qlik Answers, we are offering a tool that supports the direct translation of unstructured data into tangible business outcomes.”

Key benefits of Qlik Answers include:

* AI-Powered Responses: Delivers relevant answers from curated knowledge bases, enhancing the utility of unstructured data.

* Rapid Deployment: Offers a ready-to-use solution, reducing the time and complexity of deployment.

* Transparency: Ensures full explainability with answers linked to their source documents, fostering trust and consistency.

* Broad Connectivity: Integrates with existing systems and platforms, using Qlik’s enterprise connectors to access a variety of unstructured data sources.

* Enhanced Efficiency: Supports real-time business activities and decisions, enabling users to quickly access relevant information.