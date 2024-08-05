SAP BW Developer

Provide technical solutions to fulfil business requests using SAP’s BW
(Business Warehouse) development language
- Design, develop, configure, migrate, test and implement SAP BW 7.x
data warehousing solutions
- Design and build data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes,
Aggregates, Datastore objects(DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets,
Transformations, DTPs and DataSources
- Develop Process chains to load and monitor data loading
- Implement performance tuning techniques in SAP BW 7.x
- Build, test, and publish of BEx reports, BEx Workbooks and BEx Web
applications using SAP BEx 7.x suite
- Develop variables, restrict key figures, calculate key figures, structures
and selections in SAP BEx Query Designer
- Implement BEx Broadcaster functions for report distribution
- Develop, enhance, test and implement SAP ABAP applications
- Develop function module extractors in ABAP
- Enhance HR, Finance and custom extractors
- Develop and maintain ABAP User exits
- Provide ongoing support of the existing BO Reporting, Data Services
and BW systems
- Translate functional specifications into technical specifications and
ensure a comprehensive data warehouse design
Desired Skills:
- Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud Stories and Dashboards
- Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable
- Experience in Lumira Crystal WEBI reporting
- Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP
- Advanced DSO
- Experience in LSA++ Methodology
- Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors
- Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations
- Experience of developing reports using BW query
- Strong experience using Variables
- Processing types
- User Exits
- Function modules extractors
- Strong experience in using Calculation views
- Hierarchies Strong experience in modelling
- reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)
- Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets
- Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs
- Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g.
- Agile
- Waterfall Model
- Experience of CDS views
- coding using Annotations Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential
- BW4 Hana
- Programming
- BW4 Modeling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial servies sector.