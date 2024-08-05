SAP BW Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Provide technical solutions to fulfil business requests using SAP’s BW

(Business Warehouse) development language

Design, develop, configure, migrate, test and implement SAP BW 7.x

data warehousing solutions

Design and build data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes,

Aggregates, Datastore objects(DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets,

Transformations, DTPs and DataSources

Develop Process chains to load and monitor data loading

Implement performance tuning techniques in SAP BW 7.x

Build, test, and publish of BEx reports, BEx Workbooks and BEx Web

applications using SAP BEx 7.x suite

Develop variables, restrict key figures, calculate key figures, structures

and selections in SAP BEx Query Designer

Implement BEx Broadcaster functions for report distribution

Develop, enhance, test and implement SAP ABAP applications

Develop function module extractors in ABAP

Enhance HR, Finance and custom extractors

Develop and maintain ABAP User exits

Provide ongoing support of the existing BO Reporting, Data Services

and BW systems

Translate functional specifications into technical specifications and

ensure a comprehensive data warehouse design

Desired Skills:

Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud Stories and Dashboards

Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable

Experience in Lumira Crystal WEBI reporting

Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP

Advanced DSO

Experience in LSA++ Methodology

Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors

Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations

Experience of developing reports using BW query

Strong experience using Variables

Processing types

User Exits

Function modules extractors

Strong experience in using Calculation views

Strong experience in modelling

reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)

Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets

Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs

Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g.

Agile

Waterfall Model

Experience of CDS views

Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential

BW4 Hana

Programming

BW4 Modeling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial servies sector.

