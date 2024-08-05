SAP BW Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 5, 2024

Provide technical solutions to fulfil business requests using SAP’s BW
(Business Warehouse) development language

  • Design, develop, configure, migrate, test and implement SAP BW 7.x
    data warehousing solutions
  • Design and build data flows including InfoObjects, InfoCubes,
    Aggregates, Datastore objects(DSO), MultiProviders, InfoSets,
    Transformations, DTPs and DataSources
  • Develop Process chains to load and monitor data loading
  • Implement performance tuning techniques in SAP BW 7.x
  • Build, test, and publish of BEx reports, BEx Workbooks and BEx Web
    applications using SAP BEx 7.x suite
  • Develop variables, restrict key figures, calculate key figures, structures
    and selections in SAP BEx Query Designer
  • Implement BEx Broadcaster functions for report distribution
  • Develop, enhance, test and implement SAP ABAP applications
  • Develop function module extractors in ABAP
  • Enhance HR, Finance and custom extractors
  • Develop and maintain ABAP User exits
  • Provide ongoing support of the existing BO Reporting, Data Services
    and BW systems
  • Translate functional specifications into technical specifications and
    ensure a comprehensive data warehouse design

Desired Skills:

  • Experience in SAP Analytics Cloud Stories and Dashboards
  • Experience in Analytic Designer is desirable
  • Experience in Lumira Crystal WEBI reporting
  • Experience involving SAP BW extraction using ODP
  • Advanced DSO
  • Experience in LSA++ Methodology
  • Experience of handling various types of SAP extractors
  • Experience of writing ABAP Code for BW extractors and transformations
  • Experience of developing reports using BW query
  • Strong experience using Variables
  • Processing types
  • User Exits
  • Function modules extractors
  • Strong experience in using Calculation views
  • Hierarchies Strong experience in modelling
  • reporting and extraction (HANA and BW 4 HANA)
  • Experience in training the users on BW Queries and resolving the tickets
  • Experience in creating technical specs based on the requirements of functional specs
  • Experience of working within an Application Support environment to ITIL processes and Project Execution Methodologies e.g.
  • Agile
  • Waterfall Model
  • Experience of CDS views
  • coding using Annotations Knowledge of OData desirable but not essential
  • BW4 Hana
  • Programming
  • BW4 Modeling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial servies sector.

