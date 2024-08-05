Security Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are seeking a Security Analyst to join our team. As a Security Analyst, you will play a critical role in protecting an organization’s sensitive information, infrastructure, and reputation from cybersecurity threats, helping to maintain confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and systems.
What you’ll do:
- Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)
- LogPoint
- Monitor the shared mailbox.
- Monitor the cloud AV consoles
- Symantec Endpoint Security Complete
- F-Secure EPP
- Sophos Central
- Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.
- Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions
- Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.
- Continuous updates of daily reports
- Effectively execute requests from users
- Good understanding of operating standards and procedures
Your expertise:
- 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)
- 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities
- Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing, segmentation, and available technologies.
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection requirements, and methodologies.
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving techniques
- Ability to work as a team
- Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress
Qualifications required:
- Matric
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Pretoria
- Travel: Travelling might be required
Why work for us?
If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.
You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.
At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery