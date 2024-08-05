Senior Business Intelligence Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The purpose of the Senior BI Analyst – Finance role is to lead the implementation of SAC Planning using SAP BW/BI to produce comprehensive specifications and build automated performance dashboards. The role is responsible for technical support, monitoring of SAP BW / BI system performance and ongoing maintenance within the environment.
Reporting to the Business Intelligence Manager, the Candidate will need to display exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail
Responsibilities:
- Provide Business Data analytics and insights for the customer
- Translate business needs and business questions into a detailed technical and functional specification document
- Build automated performance trackers and dashboards
- Provide Business Reports and Planning
- Contribute to the Group’s data dictionary and business reference materials
- Provide Business Stakeholder Engagement and Support
- Support and train users through onboarding and upskilling using data analytic tools, including SAC Planning
- Deliver Data Analytics Tools and Process Management to expand the types of analytical approaches
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT, IS, or Computer Science (a degree or 3-year qualification is preferred)
- At least 7 years’ experience in Data Analytics
- Proven experience in business analytics, stakeholder management, and project leadership
- Good working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales and Distribution and Plant Maintenance
- Strong retail knowledge
- Deep understanding of SAP Finance modules and financial planning processes, as well as SAC Planning
- Strong skills in data modelling, ETL processes, and proficiency with SAP Analytics Cloud and other BI tools
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills
- A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity
- Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure
- Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner
- An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems
- Must be collaborative, influential, and rational
- Precise planning and excellent organisational and administration skills
- Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results
Desired Skills:
- Data Analytics
- SAP
- SAC planning
- Retail
- SAP BW
- SAP BI
- ETL processes
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Finance planning
- Data modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund