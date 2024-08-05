Senior Business Intelligence Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The purpose of the Senior BI Analyst – Finance role is to lead the implementation of SAC Planning using SAP BW/BI to produce comprehensive specifications and build automated performance dashboards. The role is responsible for technical support, monitoring of SAP BW / BI system performance and ongoing maintenance within the environment.

Reporting to the Business Intelligence Manager, the Candidate will need to display exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Responsibilities:

Provide Business Data analytics and insights for the customer

Translate business needs and business questions into a detailed technical and functional specification document

Build automated performance trackers and dashboards

Provide Business Reports and Planning

Contribute to the Group’s data dictionary and business reference materials

Provide Business Stakeholder Engagement and Support

Support and train users through onboarding and upskilling using data analytic tools, including SAC Planning

Deliver Data Analytics Tools and Process Management to expand the types of analytical approaches

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT, IS, or Computer Science (a degree or 3-year qualification is preferred)

At least 7 years’ experience in Data Analytics

Proven experience in business analytics, stakeholder management, and project leadership

Good working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales and Distribution and Plant Maintenance

Strong retail knowledge

Deep understanding of SAP Finance modules and financial planning processes, as well as SAC Planning

Strong skills in data modelling, ETL processes, and proficiency with SAP Analytics Cloud and other BI tools

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills

A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity

Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner

An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems

Must be collaborative, influential, and rational

Precise planning and excellent organisational and administration skills

Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

SAP

SAC planning

Retail

SAP BW

SAP BI

ETL processes

SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP Finance planning

Data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

