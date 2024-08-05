Senior Business Intelligence Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Aug 5, 2024

The purpose of the Senior BI Analyst – Finance role is to lead the implementation of SAC Planning using SAP BW/BI to produce comprehensive specifications and build automated performance dashboards. The role is responsible for technical support, monitoring of SAP BW / BI system performance and ongoing maintenance within the environment.

Reporting to the Business Intelligence Manager, the Candidate will need to display exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Responsibilities:

  • Provide Business Data analytics and insights for the customer
  • Translate business needs and business questions into a detailed technical and functional specification document
  • Build automated performance trackers and dashboards
  • Provide Business Reports and Planning
  • Contribute to the Group’s data dictionary and business reference materials
  • Provide Business Stakeholder Engagement and Support
  • Support and train users through onboarding and upskilling using data analytic tools, including SAC Planning
  • Deliver Data Analytics Tools and Process Management to expand the types of analytical approaches

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in IT, IS, or Computer Science (a degree or 3-year qualification is preferred)
  • At least 7 years’ experience in Data Analytics
  • Proven experience in business analytics, stakeholder management, and project leadership
  • Good working knowledge of SAP modules including Finance, Supply Chain, Sales and Distribution and Plant Maintenance
  • Strong retail knowledge
  • Deep understanding of SAP Finance modules and financial planning processes, as well as SAC Planning
  • Strong skills in data modelling, ETL processes, and proficiency with SAP Analytics Cloud and other BI tools
  • Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills
  • A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity
  • Must have a high stress tolerance and the ability to work efficiently under pressure
  • Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, to interface effectively with all levels of colleagues and with external customers in a team orientated manner
  • An innovative thinker and ability to solve complex problems
  • Must be collaborative, influential, and rational
  • Precise planning and excellent organisational and administration skills
  • Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analytics
  • SAP
  • SAC planning
  • Retail
  • SAP BW
  • SAP BI
  • ETL processes
  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • SAP Finance planning
  • Data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years FMCG
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position