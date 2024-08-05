Senior C++ Developer

An international client with offices in SA and abroad is looking for a proactive Senior C++ Developer to design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications as well as attend project and agile team meetings. They must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C++

SQL

IBM MQ

Active MQ

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

