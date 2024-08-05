Senior Developer

Are you a seasoned Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

What you’ll do:

Results Delivery

Contribute to the crafting of the departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy.

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets.

Provide input into the formalisation of the divisional budget.

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build strategic Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and ad hoc customer contact to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions.

Familiarise self with business requirements by attending relevant meetings with associates (developers, testers, business analysts, project managers etc) to share knowledge as well as play the expected role in various projects.

Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines

Process Management

Manage own delivery against agreed delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery and take appropriate action where required.

Receive business requirements and conduct technical impact analysis to understand the impact of the required process change and decide on the scope of the project and how it will be delivered.

Develop software to meet business requirements utilising the relevant coding design patterns.

Conduct unit testing of the code written by to ensure that if fulfils the requirements as set out in the business functional requirements specification.

Create supporting documentation to ensure that there is an accessible reference detailing how the application was developed and tested, thereby making it easy to support the solution in future and train end users.

Assist with the deployment of the application into production by providing relevant documentation for deployment, creating a deployment artefact to make the system available for business users.

Support the business during user acceptance testing by resolving any queries and defects to ensure delivery of a system that meets business requirements.

Support production queries by resolving any queries and defects to make the system available for business usTake responsibility for own work by developing tracking matrix to ensure that work is delivered in line with agreed timelines.

Ensure that you are available for DR, health checks or any weekend environment checks.

Ensure that all audit findings in the operations environment are close timeously.

Provide a stable Production Environment which is predictable and reliable.

Conduct requirement analysis and planning on new work requests/projects from business

Ensure change process is followed and test evidence provided for production changes.

Where possible – ensure all processes that can be automated are. No Manual work where it can be avoided.

Self-Management

Improve personal capability and professional growth relating to field of expertise, in line with clients’ objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management.

Keep abreast of changes in legislation or standards by conducting research and utilising networks.

Upskill team and other professionals by sharing knowledge and research results.

Epitomise living the clients values, displaying professional conduct and adherence to required technical standards.

Ensure self and team members has required skill and professional/ technical expertise by assessing gaps and development areas and creating development plans.

Engaged with team in such a way that the feel motivated to achieve better performance feel respected and diversity is valued.

Transformation and Innovation Contribution

Analyse, research, develop and implement improvement/innovative ideas and value adding solutions contributing to divisional and organisation results.

Your expertise:

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

Basic software applications (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet, Email

Source code management

Proficient .NET/C#, MS SQL Server, MS Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Proficient in client and server-side Javascript, HTML, CSS3, Knowledge with relational databases, algorithms and design patterns, experience with front end design

Advantage – SharePoint Online knowledge

Software design patterns

DevOps Principles

SDLC

Divisional service offerings

Data analysis

Decision-making process

Industry trends

Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma in Information Technology

Any other technical certificates

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

