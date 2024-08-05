Senior Java Developer (JHB/PTA/CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge provider of End-to-End Technology & Services seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Java Developer to join its team where your mastery of the Java stack will be pivotal in driving their projects forward. You’ll utilise frameworks like Spring, Java EE, and JavaScript technologies such as Angular or React. With your proficiency in ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll develop exceptional applications across various platforms. A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences and a minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment are required for this role.

DUTIES:

Delivery:

Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations

Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process

Using your experience with multiple systems and processes

Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation

Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project

People:

Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation

Influencing change within the team

Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture

Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more

Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

Mentoring and growing others

Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence

Galvanizing team members

Customer:

Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs

Managing customer expectations

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences

Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment

Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals

The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices

Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies

Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies

An ability to architect and structure small projects

The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment

An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence

Tech Stack *Popular but not limited to:

Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot

Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue

ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate

Relational databases: Oracle, MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Non-relational databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB

Build Tools: Maven and Gradle

Cloud environments: Azure, AWS

IAC: Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK

Event based messaging queues: KAFKA, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS

