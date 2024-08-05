Senior Java Developer – R720K – R600K – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Java Developer to join their client’s team. This is a full-time position offering a salary of R720K – R600K per annum, depending on qualifications and experience.
The Senior Java Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality Java applications. The ideal candidate will have strong knowledge and experience in Java programming, as well as a solid understanding of object-oriented design principles. They will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, develop code, and implement solutions to meet business needs.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop high-quality Java applications
- Gather and analyze requirements from stakeholders
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement solutions
- Write clean and efficient code
- Perform unit testing and troubleshoot issues
- Maintain and enhance existing software
- Provide technical guidance and support to junior developers
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies
Requirements
- 3-5+ years of experience as a Java Developer
- Strong knowledge and experience in Java programming
- Experience with Spring framework and other Java-related technologies
- Solid understanding of object-oriented design principles
- Experience with database technologies such as SQL, Oracle, or MySQL
- Experience with web services and RESTful APIs
- Experience with version control systems such as Git
- Good problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Relevant certifications are a plus
Benefits
Desired Skills:
