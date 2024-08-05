Senior Java Developer – R720K – R600K

Hire Resolve’s Client is currently seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Java Developer to join their client’s team. This is a full-time position offering a salary of R720K – R600K per annum, depending on qualifications and experience.

The Senior Java Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality Java applications. The ideal candidate will have strong knowledge and experience in Java programming, as well as a solid understanding of object-oriented design principles. They will work closely with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, develop code, and implement solutions to meet business needs.

Responsibilities

Design and develop high-quality Java applications

Gather and analyze requirements from stakeholders

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement solutions

Write clean and efficient code

Perform unit testing and troubleshoot issues

Maintain and enhance existing software

Provide technical guidance and support to junior developers

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies

Requirements

3-5+ years of experience as a Java Developer

Strong knowledge and experience in Java programming

Experience with Spring framework and other Java-related technologies

Solid understanding of object-oriented design principles

Experience with database technologies such as SQL, Oracle, or MySQL

Experience with web services and RESTful APIs

Experience with version control systems such as Git

Good problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Relevant certifications are a plus

Benefits

Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen Du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Senior Java Developer – R720K – R600K

Senior Java Developer – R720K – R600K

Senior Java Developer – R720K – R600K

Learn more/Apply for this position