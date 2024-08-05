Senior .Net Developer

Aug 5, 2024

Elevate Your Coding Career with Us!

We’re in need of a Senior .Net Developer who can take our applications from good to legendary. If you have a knack for solving the unsolvable and can lead projects with the precision of a maestro, join our team and let’s redefine what’s possible in the tech world!

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning
  • Minimum of 8 years’ progressive experience as a .Net Developer
  • Expert-level Coding Skills
  • Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests
  • Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Skill for writing reusable libraries

Hit apply for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • .net
  • .net core
  • mvc
  • asp .net

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position