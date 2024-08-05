Senior .Net Developer

Elevate Your Coding Career with Us!

We’re in need of a Senior .Net Developer who can take our applications from good to legendary. If you have a knack for solving the unsolvable and can lead projects with the precision of a maestro, join our team and let’s redefine what’s possible in the tech world!

Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science or equivalent prior learning

Minimum of 8 years’ progressive experience as a .Net Developer

Expert-level Coding Skills

Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute both manual and automated tests

Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Skill for writing reusable libraries

Hit apply for more information!

Desired Skills:

.net

.net core

mvc

asp .net

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position