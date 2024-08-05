Senior .Net Developer (CPT) (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Forensic Pathology Service, overseeing 18 forensic pathology facilities in the province, is currently seeking a Senior .NET Developer. The ideal candidate will possess proficiency in a range of technologies, including .NET (C#), SQL Server, MVC 4, Entity Framework, Blazor, and Angular, to develop efficient and scalable applications. The Senior .NET Developer will work within an Agile team environment, leveraging strong problem-solving abilities to address challenges in a dynamic setting. Candidates should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in .NET (C#) Full Stack development, with expertise in Angular, Blazor, and Azure. A strong command of front-end development using Blazor for creating dynamic user interfaces is essential.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain robust applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular and MVC 4.

Utilise Entity Framework for efficient data access and manipulation.

Demonstrate expertise in Angular to create intuitive and responsive user interfaces.

Collaborate within an Agile team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and other Agile ceremonies.

Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting them to meet evolving needs.

Apply batch processing knowledge to efficiently handle large datasets and scheduled tasks.

Construct/develop programs, including coding, testing and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps.

Successfully promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment and minimising disruptions.

Handle Production Support requirements and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks with a focus on maintaining high-quality service.

Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimise application deployment, scalability, and reliability.

Adhere to WCG System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes.

Guide and assist other developers.

Ensure documentation of code/classes.

Coordinate application plans with the development team or client.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of experience in .NET(C#) Full Stack, Angular, Blazor and Azure development.

Strong command of front-end development using Blazor for dynamic user interfaces.

Proficient with Micro Services and Azure functions.

Ability to thrive in an Agile team environment and contribute effectively to collaborative efforts.

Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to the fast-paced nature of development.

Experience with batch processing and working with large datasets.

Successful history of promoting code changes across various environments.

Capable of managing Production Support demands and BAU tasks with a focus on excellence.

Familiarity with AZURE Cloud services and deployment practices.

Financial Services experience is advantageous, showcasing an understanding of industry-specific requirements

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills, motivational, and interpersonal skills.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Strong leadership and organisational abilities.

Build professional relationships with team and clients.

