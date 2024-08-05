Senior PHP Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Cloud & Security Solutions provider seeks the coding expertise of a Senior PHP Developer to join a team on a mission to deliver high-value projects built to world-class Engineering standards. You will help build software solutions across a multitude of domains, ensuring that each project is done with scalability, maintainability, performance, security and operational excellence in mind. You will also assist in debugging and troubleshooting applications when issues arise in a timely fashion. You will require 6-10 years relevant work experience with expertise in PHP 7 / 8, Laravel, Symfony, Apache/Nginx. You will also need experience with REST API design concepts and implementation in PHP, OOP, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server and a basic understanding of potential security threats (e.g. SQL injection, XSS) along with mitigation approaches.

DUTIES:

Consistently write high-quality production-ready code that is easily testable, reusable, easily understood by other Developers, and accounts for edge cases and errors.

Demonstrate the ability to pick up more complex Software Development tasks.

Support and guide the team to deliver quality code.

Write clean and optimised code for primarily Backend applications.

Work with SQL and non-relational database management systems.

Participate in code reviews.

Ability to Interact or consume APIs and help design new API services.

Lead the implementation and maintenance of quality code practices including but not limited to practicing Test-Driven Development by writing Unit Tests, Functional or UI Tests.

Participate in the Continuous Integration and delivery of applications.

Contribute to documentation, functional specifications, and design documents when required using the best Engineering practices and leveraging the latest technology.

REQUIREMENTS:

Expert knowledge of PHP, specifically PHP 7 & 8.

Expert knowledge of one or more top PHP frameworks e.g. Laravel, Symfony.

Expert knowledge of either Apache or Nginx.

Strong understanding of REST API design concepts and implementation in PHP.

Familiarity and understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and associated concepts.

Debugging skills.

Familiarity with relational databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, etc.

Basic understanding of potential security threats (e.g. SQL injection, XSS) along with mitigation approaches.

Knowledge of Cloud-native Architecture.

Advantageous –

Experience/knowledge with .NET.

Experience or working knowledge of Engineering concepts like:

Domain Driven Design

Hexagonal Architecture

Clean Architecture

Event-driven Architecture

Microservices Experience with Google Cloud or a Google Cloud Certification. System Design experience. Experience with Containerization.



ATTRIBUTES:

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

A willingness to always improve.

COMMENTS:

