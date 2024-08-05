Senior Program Administrator at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng West Rand

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration
Must have 8 -10 years of experience in Administration at Engineering Consulting Company
Must have knowledge of FIDIC contracts and agreements
Must have knowledge of NEC4 ECC Contracts
Must have knowledge of PMBOK Terminology
Must have knowledge of Construction Procurement
Must have Technical & Business Report Writing skills
Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, and Adobe Acrobat
Must be able to work overtime as and when required
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- FIDIC
- NEC4 ECC Contracts
- PMOK Terminology
- Microsoft Office Suite
- Adobe Acrobat
- Construction Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Senior Program Administrator
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund