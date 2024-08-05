Senior Program Administrator at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng West Rand

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration

Must have 8 -10 years of experience in Administration at Engineering Consulting Company

Must have knowledge of FIDIC contracts and agreements

Must have knowledge of NEC4 ECC Contracts

Must have knowledge of PMBOK Terminology

Must have knowledge of Construction Procurement

Must have Technical & Business Report Writing skills

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, and Adobe Acrobat

Must be able to work overtime as and when required

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Program Administrator

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

