Senior Program Administrator at Construct Executive Search

Aug 5, 2024

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration
Must have 8 -10 years of experience in Administration at Engineering Consulting Company
Must have knowledge of FIDIC contracts and agreements
Must have knowledge of NEC4 ECC Contracts
Must have knowledge of PMBOK Terminology
Must have knowledge of Construction Procurement
Must have Technical & Business Report Writing skills
Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, and Adobe Acrobat
Must be able to work overtime as and when required

If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • FIDIC
  • NEC4 ECC Contracts
  • PMOK Terminology
  • Microsoft Office Suite
  • Adobe Acrobat
  • Construction Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Senior Program Administrator

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position