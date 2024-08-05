Senior Project Manager (FTC 12 months)

- To accelerate the implementation of regional industrial zones and corridors through partnerships.
- The Senior Project Manager will manage the implementation process and provide support to the uThukela Special Economic Zone (SEZ), related Industrial Parks (IPs) and Special Projects with the aim to accelerate the implementation of Regional Development.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- A Degree in the Built Environment including Civil and / or Structural Engineering; Quantity Surveying; Architecture or Construction Project Management.
Eligibility for Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) or The South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession (SACQSP) or The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) or South African Council for Architectural Profession (SACAP) is required.
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of eight (8) to Ten (10) years’ experience in a management position undertaking similar work as outlined in the scope of work and deliverables.
- A strong understanding of Town Planning and Engineering Planning processes involved in land development.
- Proven experience in large scale industrial developments will be an added advantage.
- Exceptional planning and organizational skills: the ability to handle several complex tasks simultaneously and also coordinate key projects with a variety of stakeholders is essential
- Proven communication skills are essential – must possess great written and verbal skills to be able to work effectively with others.
- Ability to influence stakeholders and team members
- Experience working in a high-level collaborative environment
- Ability to manage multiple competing priorities while building effective relationships
- Extremely organized and persistent, with drive and determination to achieve goals
- Ability to present and communicate technical information in a clear and concise manner
- Must possess the ability to make deductions and meaning from rather complex and abstract situations and make sound decisions from these factors and provide direction to the team in these instances
- Must have the ability to work under pressure and cope with stress including the ability to make rational decisions even under stressful/ high pressure situations
- Negotiation and interpersonal skills essential to negotiate and influence people towards achieving a predetermined goal
- Require excellent computer skills and proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, Access, Word, PowerPoint) – proficiency in Project Management software will be an advantage.
- Develop and implement operational systems and quality standards for a project management office;
- Package and lead detailed investment led project applications for implementation of critical infrastructure planning and construction;
- Develop and implement turnaround strategies to unlock impediments facing the infrastructure delivery programmes and the delays experienced by the proposed uThukela SEZ;
- Lead special projects including, but not limited to, logistical corridors for industrial development;
- Lead the procurement of service providers for capital infrastructure projects in the proposed uThukela SEZ, related IPs and Special Projects
- Troubleshooting and contract administration to identify project risks as well as develop and implement risk mitigation measures on capital infrastructure projects in the uThukela SEZ, related IPs and Special Projects;
- Lead and manage the process of Township Establishment and designation applications for the proposed uThukela SEZ, related IPs and Special Projects;
- Lead the master plan development process in alignment with spatial development framework and strategic plans of uThukela SEZ , related IPs and Special Projects;
- Coordinate or initiate the necessary processes for seeking the authorization for enabling implementation of the proposed uThukela SEZ and related IPs, including but not limited to, feasibility studies, environmental authorizations, and similar requirements;
- Provide technical input and project management for strategic planning as guided by the IZP.
- Develop institutional management mechanisms to ensure the effective and ongoing management of the proposed uThukela SEZ and IPs.
- Provide technical support for the management of the uThukela SEZ and related IPs that are unable to fulfil their mandate or placed under administration by the Minister.
- Lead the implementation of the Industrial Park Revitalisation Action Plan to achieve the set targets.
- Oversee the monitoring of project progress and make detailed scheduled reports on measurable items, such as milestones and deliverables.
- Develop and manage project schedules and provide meaningful progress updates to stakeholders together with actionable feedback relating to costs and cost-benefit analysis.
- Use applicable best practices throughout each project’s execution, monitor progress, and make adjustments as required based on sound technical input
- Lead and monitor the creation, implementation, and management of project management policies, standards and procedures.
- Develop definitions and measurements of success to objectively quantify project success and report progress against agreed plans
- Identify potential risks across a broad number of individual projects and programs and establish communications and mitigations to address these.
- Influence and manage the factors that create change and scope creep.
- Maintain accountability for the quality of deliverables.
- Follow through and close all the defined exceptions and milestones
- Lead, guide and participate in project steering committees.
TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES:
- Planning and organising
- Cost Management
- Contract Administration
- Project Management/ Programme Leadership
- Risk identification and mitigation
- Analytical and problem solving
- Results and solution orientated
- Planning and organising
- Contractual Services Management
- Consulting skills
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:
- Decisiveness in Execution
- Communication and Engagement
- Diverse Stakeholder Management
- Collaboration and Influence
- Accountability
- Self-Initiative
- Intuitive driven
- Results orientated
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software