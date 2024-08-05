Software Developer/Data Engineer (C#, ASP.NET, SQL, Power BI/Fabric) – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

Fill the dual role of a Software Developer/Data Engineer sought by a leader in Conversational Analytics where you will partner with the Dev team to design, develop & maintain web applications. You will also be expected to develop Power BI embedded reports for the solution while writing clean, efficient and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET and MSSQL. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant Software Development Degree/Diploma with 5-7 years’ experience in Software Engineering, 3-5 years’ professional Report Building and proficiency in C#, ASP.NET, MSSQL, HTML, CSS & JavaScript. You will also need experience with Razor/Blazor pages for Web Development.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with the Development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.

Develop Power BI embedded reports for the solution.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.

Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.

Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.

Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree/Diploma Software Development.

Experience/Skills –

5-7 Years of professional Software Development experience.

3-5 Years of professional Report Building experience.

Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET, MSSQL, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Experience with Razor/Blazor pages for Web Development.

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

Experience working with a team.

Leadership skills.

Project Management skills.

Preferred –

Knowledge of Software Development best practices and design patterns.

Familiarity with Version Control systems such as Git.

Experience with Cloud services, specific experience with Azure is a plus but not a requirement.

Azure experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated.

Accountable.

Curious.

COMMENTS:

