Software Quality Engineer

Software Quality Engineer – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)

Are you passionate about taking your career to the Financial Services space? Then, do I have the opportunity for you! As a Software Quality Engineer, you get to use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Key Responsibilities:

Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and of working into end to end project and development lifecycles

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Companies Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Non Negotiables:

Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate

Agile Concepts

Agile Development (Proficient)

Automation standards and Procedures

Data Quality Assurance

Data Science

Object Orientation (Developers)

SAP HCM and or other ERP system including scoping, blue printing and testing

Testing principles and processes

Soap and RESTFUL services.

Performance and load testing.

JAVA development with J2EE and/or Springboot Knowledge

Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.

Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

Optional C# and Python languages.

Minimum Requirements:

Certificate: Software Testing

Bachelor of Commerce: Information Technology or Bachelor of Information Technology: Software Development

5 – 10+ years’ experience

Job Type:

Contract – 12 Months

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Location:

Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

Mid-Senior level

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or Call: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Agile

Java

Automation

Testing

Springboot

SAP HCM

ERP system

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

