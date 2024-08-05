Software Quality Engineer

Aug 5, 2024

Software Quality Engineer – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)

Are you passionate about taking your career to the Financial Services space? Then, do I have the opportunity for you! As a Software Quality Engineer, you get to use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and of working into end to end project and development lifecycles
  • Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
  • Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Companies Values.
  • Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.
  • Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
  • Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business
  • Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
  • Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.
  • Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
  • Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.
  • Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
  • Contribute to the Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Non Negotiables:

  • Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate
  • Agile Concepts
  • Agile Development (Proficient)
  • Automation standards and Procedures
  • Data Quality Assurance
  • Data Science
  • Object Orientation (Developers)
  • SAP HCM and or other ERP system including scoping, blue printing and testing
  • Testing principles and processes
  • Soap and RESTFUL services.
  • Performance and load testing.
  • JAVA development with J2EE and/or Springboot Knowledge
  • Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.
  • Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.
  • Optional C# and Python languages.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Certificate: Software Testing
  • Bachelor of Commerce: Information Technology or Bachelor of Information Technology: Software Development
  • 5 – 10+ years’ experience

Job Type:

  • Contract – 12 Months

Workplace Type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

  • Mid-Senior level

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or Call: [Phone Number Removed];

