Software Quality Engineer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Software Quality Engineer – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)
Are you passionate about taking your career to the Financial Services space? Then, do I have the opportunity for you! As a Software Quality Engineer, you get to use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
Key Responsibilities:
- Reinforce and support the bank’s drive of Agile and of working into end to end project and development lifecycles
- Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.
- Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the Companies Values.
- Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.
- Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.
- Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business
- Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.
- Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.
- Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.
- Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.
- Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.
- Contribute to the Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.
Non Negotiables:
- Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate
- Agile Concepts
- Agile Development (Proficient)
- Automation standards and Procedures
- Data Quality Assurance
- Data Science
- Object Orientation (Developers)
- SAP HCM and or other ERP system including scoping, blue printing and testing
- Testing principles and processes
- Soap and RESTFUL services.
- Performance and load testing.
- JAVA development with J2EE and/or Springboot Knowledge
- Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.
- Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.
- Optional C# and Python languages.
Minimum Requirements:
- Certificate: Software Testing
- Bachelor of Commerce: Information Technology or Bachelor of Information Technology: Software Development
- 5 – 10+ years’ experience
Job Type:
- Contract – 12 Months
Workplace Type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
Experience Level:
- Mid-Senior level
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or Call: [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Java
- Automation
- Testing
- Springboot
- SAP HCM
- ERP system
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree