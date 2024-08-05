Solar PV Project Manager – JHB or CPT – Gauteng Johannesburg

DescriptionHire Resolve’s client, a leading renewable energy company, is currently looking for a Solar PV Project Manager to join their team in either Johannesburg or Cape Town. The Solar PV Project Manager will be responsible for effectively managing and delivering solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.
Responsibilities
- Owner of project budgets and must be updated for weekly reporting
- Project scheduling
- Project reporting
- Project scope of works development and management
- Project contracts management
- Project logistics management
- Project equipment ordering
- Project installation quality control
- Project Health and Safety responsibilities
- Project commissioning leader
- Client liaising and relationship management
- Technician management (allocated to your project)
- Subcontractor appointments and management
- Assess and accept engineering designs
- Design of solar PV energy systems
- Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with NSE
- Development of department tools and documents
- Development & delivery of project handover documents to client
- Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction
- Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement
- Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure
Requirements
- A minimum qualification of [URL Removed] Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural
Engineering
- Previous experience in managing solar PV projects.
- Knowledge of solar PV technologies, electrical systems, and industry best practices.
- Strong project management skills, including planning, budgeting, and resource allocation.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
- Willingness to travel occasionally to project sites as required.
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
