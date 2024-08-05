Solar PV Project Manager – JHB or CPT

DescriptionHire Resolve’s client, a leading renewable energy company, is currently looking for a Solar PV Project Manager to join their team in either Johannesburg or Cape Town. The Solar PV Project Manager will be responsible for effectively managing and delivering solar photovoltaic (PV) projects.

Responsibilities

Project scheduling



Project reporting



Project scope of works development and management



Project contracts management



Project logistics management



Project equipment ordering



Project installation quality control



Project Health and Safety responsibilities



Project commissioning leader



Client liaising and relationship management



Technician management (allocated to your project)



Subcontractor appointments and management



Assess and accept engineering designs



Design of solar PV energy systems



Assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA with NSE



Development of department tools and documents



Development & delivery of project handover documents to client



Ensure all ISO9001 and ISO45001 compliances are met during construction



Feedback project learnings to the Engineering Department ensuring continual improvement



Handover system to O&M department as per handover procedure

Requirements

A minimum qualification of [URL Removed] Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural

Engineering

Engineering Previous experience in managing solar PV projects.

Knowledge of solar PV technologies, electrical systems, and industry best practices.

Strong project management skills, including planning, budgeting, and resource allocation.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Willingness to travel occasionally to project sites as required.

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Ambre Nell at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

