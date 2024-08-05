Steady growth ahead for cellular IoT antenna market

Annual shipments of cellular IoT antennas, including internal and external antennas, amounted to 598-million units in 2023.

Until 2028, cellular IoT antenna shipments are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14,9% to reach 1,2-billion at the end of the period, according to a new report from Berg Insight.

Even though an antenna is a conceptually basic passive component, there are many challenges associated with the implementation of antennas. The complexity of RF design requires a deep understanding of electromagnetic principles, signal integrity and the intricacies of printed circuit board (PCB) design.

Major smartphone OEMs have teams of hundreds of engineers that design custom antennas for their devices. In contrast, cellular IoT device makers typically do not have the resources or scale to design antennas in-house and rely on specialised antenna vendors that provide off-the-shelf antennas, as well as custom antenna design services.

Cellular IoT antennas can be broadly divided into internal and external antennas. There are a range of antenna types to choose from when deciding on what kind of antenna to use. The most important factors to consider are size, cost and performance.

The ideal antenna has a small form factor, low cost and excellent performance. This is however not possible in the real world and trade-offs must be made, meaning that there is generally no one-size-fits-all antenna solution.

The cellular IoT antenna market is served by a multitude of players of different sizes, with diverse portfolio strategies and varying degrees of specialisation when it comes to antennas.