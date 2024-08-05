Systems Administrator

This role will require you to be on site / in office. It also requires you to have a solid understanding of Excel.

Africa’s leading specialist in the manufacturing of premium knitted and woven mattress fabric based in Elsies River industrial is seeking to fill the role of a System Administrator.

Job Summary:

To support a multiuser computing environment and ensure continuous, optimal performanceof IT services and support systems.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

To assist with managing IT infrastructure (server rooms, server software, switches, cabling, routers, firewalls, UPS, generators, cameras, etc.) and IT systems, ensuring that infrastructure (through vendors) is well maintained for efficient business operations

and that the System Administration Plan is adhered to.

and that the System Administration Plan is adhered to. To assist with updating end-user machines and all servers with the latest software

patches, including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine

protection and that machines function optimally.

patches, including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine protection and that machines function optimally. To assist with managing the Organization’s backup solution, ensuring backups are made

on time and routinely verify the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a

weekly and monthly basis.

on time and routinely verify the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a weekly and monthly basis. Assist with the maintenance of the IT Access Control Plan to secure data at rest and in

transit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to

ensure the protection of data against internal and external security breaches.

transit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to ensure the protection of data against internal and external security breaches. Assist with the maintenance and control of the physical user access system to ensure

optimal physical security at all times on an ongoing basis.

optimal physical security at all times on an ongoing basis. Assist with the maintenance and management of Restonic’s Active Directory implementation.

Help maintain and manage the helpdesk for the support of end-user computing.

After-hours support of Restonic ICT Infrastructure and End Users.

Performing general housekeeping and creating a good housekeeping culture as per 5s

standards.

standards. Compliance with Health and Safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Behavioural Aspects Required

Excellent problem-solving skills

Advanced Excel user

Respond and work well under pressure

Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete

Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently

Strong written and verbal communication skills to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business

Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects.

Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing

Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia).

