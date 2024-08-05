Systems Administrator – Western Cape Elsies River

This role will require you to be on site / in office. It also requires you to have a solid understanding of Excel.
Africa’s leading specialist in the manufacturing of premium knitted and woven mattress fabric based in Elsies River industrial is seeking to fill the role of a System Administrator.
Job Summary:
To support a multiuser computing environment and ensure continuous, optimal performanceof IT services and support systems.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- To assist with managing IT infrastructure (server rooms, server software, switches, cabling, routers, firewalls, UPS, generators, cameras, etc.) and IT systems, ensuring that infrastructure (through vendors) is well maintained for efficient business operations
and that the System Administration Plan is adhered to.
- To assist with updating end-user machines and all servers with the latest software
patches, including antivirus, as well as third-party applications to ensure machine
protection and that machines function optimally.
- To assist with managing the Organization’s backup solution, ensuring backups are made
on time and routinely verify the integrity of such backups by restoring backups on a
weekly and monthly basis.
- Assist with the maintenance of the IT Access Control Plan to secure data at rest and in
transit by effectively applying required security measures and constant monitoring to
ensure the protection of data against internal and external security breaches.
- Assist with the maintenance and control of the physical user access system to ensure
optimal physical security at all times on an ongoing basis.
- Assist with the maintenance and management of Restonic’s Active Directory implementation.
- Help maintain and manage the helpdesk for the support of end-user computing.
- After-hours support of Restonic ICT Infrastructure and End Users.
- Performing general housekeeping and creating a good housekeeping culture as per 5s
standards.
- Compliance with Health and Safety regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Assist with the maintenance and management of Restonic’s Active Directory implementation
- Help maintain and manage the helpdesk for the support of end-user computing
- After-hours support of Restonic ICT Infrastructure and End Users
- Performing general housekeeping and creating a good housekeeping culture as per 5s
standards
- Compliance with Health and Safety regulations.
Behavioural Aspects Required
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Advanced Excel user
- Respond and work well under pressure
- Ability to complete tasks timeously and work until the task is complete
- Show initiative and ability to self-motivate and work alone frequently
- Strong written and verbal communication skills to communicate technical information to non-technical employees within the business
- Ability to identify improvement areas and understand how this function interacts with various stakeholders within the business and thus be proactive with initiating such projects.
- Understand the need for Disaster Recovery planning and system testing
- Willing to travel nationally and cross-border (Namibia).
Desired Skills:
- IT infrastructure
- routers
- firewalls
- Servers
- switching
- Routers