Technical Specialist (Mechatronic/ Mechanical Engineering)

Aug 5, 2024

Our client, in the Agri Sector, is currently looking to employ a young and dynamic Technical Application Specialist to their team based in Cape Town.

Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering degree essential.

A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Requirements:

  • Degree in Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering.
  • Software development experience.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in relevant field.
  • Bilingualism is essential (Afrikaans and English)
  • MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), Halo / Sales software
  • Valid, unendorsed driver’s licence and own vehicle
  • Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:
1. Product Maintenance and Development:

  • Maintain Improve products developed by the company.
  • Research, design new software and hardware products
  • Recommend and develop upgrades for existing software and hardware.
  • Document all work for future reference.
  • Monitor quality and performance of applications and hardware through testing and maintenance.
  • Integrate new software products with existing products.

2. Electronic Assembly:

  • To assemble and produce high quality electronic components that make up the various products of the company while ensuring that any faulty or problematic items are flagged early.

3. Client Support & Training:

  • Provide customers with support to get their operations back up and running.
  • Help customers with technical input if they do not have the technical knowledge to correct the problem themselves.
  • Give customers the confidence and knowledge to operate the company’s products and better understand the information gained from using the products.
  • Help with warranty claims.
  • Deliver and install equipment and train first time clients with the necessary skills to use the products effectively.

4. Communication with Suppliers:

  • If client support exceeds office knowledge to contact them for further assistance.
  • Testing of new products of suppliers.

5. Purchasing and Delivery:

  • Collect and deliver correct components to assist in facilitating sufficient stock and production times.
  • Deliver and install products to clients in a timely and safe manner.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Mechatronics
  • Client Liaison
  • Product Maintenance
  • Electronic Assembly
  • Product Development
  • Halo

