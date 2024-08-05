Tier 2 Technical Support – Western Cape Century City

Our client is currently recruiting for an experienced Tier2 / 2nd Line Technical Support Individual to work onsite at their offices in Edgemead.

Desired Skills:

Phone support

remote support

2nd Line

Tier 2

Technical Support

Sophos

Azure

Cloud

O365

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client assist medium to large Business Enterprises by actively providing IT Support, Services, and Solutions to Optimise their IT infrastructure to be more cost-effective, secure and reliable.

Learn more/Apply for this position