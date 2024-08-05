Tier 2 Technical Support – Western Cape Century City

Aug 5, 2024

Our client is currently recruiting for an experienced Tier2 / 2nd Line Technical Support Individual to work onsite at their offices in Edgemead.

Desired Skills:

  • Phone support
  • remote support
  • 2nd Line
  • Tier 2
  • Technical Support
  • Sophos
  • Azure
  • Cloud
  • O365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client assist medium to large Business Enterprises by actively providing IT Support, Services, and Solutions to Optimise their IT infrastructure to be more cost-effective, secure and reliable.

Learn more/Apply for this position