Our client is currently recruiting for an experienced Tier2 / 2nd Line Technical Support Individual to work onsite at their offices in Edgemead.
Desired Skills:
- Phone support
- remote support
- 2nd Line
- Tier 2
- Technical Support
- Sophos
- Azure
- Cloud
- O365
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client assist medium to large Business Enterprises by actively providing IT Support, Services, and Solutions to Optimise their IT infrastructure to be more cost-effective, secure and reliable.