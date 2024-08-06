Azure/AWS Infrastructure and Application Developer (LM) 2731 – Gauteng Pretoria

- Development of AWS & Azure Networking and Monitoring user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
Minimum Requirements:
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- 3 year’s experience in AWS & Azure Monitoring, Security and Networking.
- 3 years knowledge and experience in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (GitHub, Terraform, Terragrunt).
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Azure Monitoring
- GitHub
- Terraform