Azure/AWS Infrastructure and Application Developer (LM) 2731 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 6, 2024

  • Development of AWS & Azure Networking and Monitoring user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

  • 3 year’s experience in AWS & Azure Monitoring, Security and Networking.

  • 3 years knowledge and experience in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (GitHub, Terraform, Terragrunt).

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Azure Monitoring
  • GitHub
  • Terraform

