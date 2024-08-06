Business System Analyst

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Business Systems Analysts to join them on an independent contract basis
The candidate can be either CPT or JHB (Sandton) based
Hybrid model 3 days in office
IT / Finance
Experience
- 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- 3 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst
- A proven track record and evidence of running business requirements workshops using Miro
- A proven track record and evidence of working on medium / large projects
- Financial Services experience is essential
- Investment Management experience is advantageous
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Systems Analysis
- Miro
- Financial Services
- Investment Management