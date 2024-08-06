Business System Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Business Systems Analysts to join them on an independent contract basis

The candidate can be either CPT or JHB (Sandton) based

Hybrid model 3 days in office

IT / Finance

Experience

5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

3 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst

A proven track record and evidence of running business requirements workshops using Miro

A proven track record and evidence of working on medium / large projects

Financial Services experience is essential

Investment Management experience is advantageous

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

System Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position