Cradlepoint gains SITA certification

Axiz has announced that Cradlepoint, a provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions and part of Ericsson, has achieved certification from the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

This significant milestone enables it to extend its connectivity solutions to South Africa’s public sector for the first time.

The company has been successfully providing public sector services in other countries, delivering enhanced communication and coordination for emergency and police services, supporting public transport systems with secure and continuous connectivity, facilitating smart city initiatives through IoT applications in public infrastructure, and supporting temporary or mobile government services like pop-up medical facilities and disaster response units.

As governments work to enhance public service delivery through digital transformation, the companies aim to support efforts to use digital technologies to boost efficiency, drive innovation, and improve access to services for citizens.

“The SITA certification is a significant milestone for Axiz and Cradlepoint that opens new opportunities to support government’s digital transformation efforts,” says Adeshni Rohit, executive at Axiz.

Axiz is the sole distributor of Cradlepoint in South Africa.