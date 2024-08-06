Delphi Developer- R500K – R400K

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a talented Delphi Developer. As a Delphi Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using the Delphi programming language. We are seeking an experienced individual who is passionate about software development and has a strong understanding of Delphi.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain software applications using Delphi

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and design software solutions

Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and adherence to best practices

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in a timely manner

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in Delphi development

Carry out unit and integration testing to ensure functionality and performance

Document software designs, coding standards, and processes for future reference

Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of experience in Delphi development

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Strong knowledge of Delphi and related technologies

Experience with database technologies like SQL Server or Oracle

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Skills

Proficiency in Delphi programming language.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) principles.

Experience with VCL (Visual Component Library) and FMX (FireMonkey) frameworks.

Knowledge of software development lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies.

Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git or SVN

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience

Desired Skills:

