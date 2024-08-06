DevOps Engineer (CH1036) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions, is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their growing team in Stellenbosch.
Responsibilities include:
- Manage and automate the deployment, monitoring and maintenance of development and production environments
- Collaborate with development teams to ensure seamless integration of new features and enhancements
- Proficiency in system administration of multiple operating systems (e.g. Linux, Microsoft)
- Proficiency in Database Management
- Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines to improve deployment efficiency
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues to ensure high availability and reliability
- Enhance infrastructure security and conduct regular system audits
- Optimise development techniques and processes for better efficiency and scalability
- Manage and maintain cloud-based infrastructure (AWS, Azure or similar)
- Provide support for system-related issues and resolve queries as part of 3rd line support
Required technical skills and experience
- Tertiary of equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
- 3-5 years’ of relevant experience in a DevOps or similar role
- Proficiency in scripting languages (Python, Bash etc)
- Strong knowledge of containerisation technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)
- Experience with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab, Ci etc.)
- Familiarity with configuration management tools (Ansible, Chef, Puppet)
- Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
- Understanding of monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack)
- Knowledge of Infrastructure as code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
Advantageous:
- Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
- Experience with multi-threaded, high-volume, real-time systems
- Understanding of network and application security practices
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban
Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
