DevOps Engineer (CH1036)

Our client, a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions, is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their growing team in Stellenbosch.

Responsibilities include:

Manage and automate the deployment, monitoring and maintenance of development and production environments

Collaborate with development teams to ensure seamless integration of new features and enhancements

Proficiency in system administration of multiple operating systems (e.g. Linux, Microsoft)

Proficiency in Database Management

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines to improve deployment efficiency

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues to ensure high availability and reliability

Enhance infrastructure security and conduct regular system audits

Optimise development techniques and processes for better efficiency and scalability

Manage and maintain cloud-based infrastructure (AWS, Azure or similar)

Provide support for system-related issues and resolve queries as part of 3rd line support

Required technical skills and experience

Tertiary of equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering

3-5 years’ of relevant experience in a DevOps or similar role

Proficiency in scripting languages (Python, Bash etc)

Strong knowledge of containerisation technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)

Experience with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab, Ci etc.)

Familiarity with configuration management tools (Ansible, Chef, Puppet)

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Understanding of monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack)

Knowledge of Infrastructure as code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Advantageous:

Exposure to financial transaction processing systems

Experience with multi-threaded, high-volume, real-time systems

Understanding of network and application security practices

Familiarity with Agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban

Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).

General:

