Devops Engineer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a software development company specializing in architecture consulting, systems integration services, and bespoke software solutions. Their mission is to make technology an asset for businesses, seamlessly integrating it to provide leverage and growth. As a technology partner, they support business growth through integrated solutions. They are seeking a talented and motivated DevOps Engineer. The ideal candidate will have a passion for automating and streamlining operations and processes. This role involves working closely with the development and operations teams to ensure reliable and efficient deployment and operation of software solutions.

DUTIES:

Design, implement, and manage CI/CD pipelines to automate the software delivery process.

Monitor and maintain the infrastructure, ensuring high availability, scalability, and security.

Collaborate with development teams to understand their needs and provide the necessary support for seamless integration and deployment.

Implement infrastructure as code (IaC) practices to manage and provision resources using tools like Terraform, Ansible, or similar.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to application deployment and operation.

Optimize system performance and ensure system reliability, security, and scalability.

Participate in on-call rotations to provide support for production systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.

Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role in a software development environment.

Extensive experience with Linux environments (non-negotiable).

Strong knowledge of AWS cloud services and environments.

Proficiency in scripting languages, particularly Python.

Experience setting up and managing infrastructure.

Strong knowledge of CI/CD tools (e.g., Jenkins, GitLab CI, CircleCI).

Familiarity with infrastructure as code (IaC) tools (e.g., Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet).

Experience working in an open-source environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Experience with monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack).

Knowledge of networking concepts and security best practices.

Experience with agile development methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

