EB Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the Government Sector has an exciting EB Administrator 12 months temp contract.

The purpose of the role is to provide administrative support for the processing and payments of pension claims

Key Results Areas

The successful incumbent will be responsible for a wide variety of tasks which include the following but not limited to:

Process Claims

Review applications/claims received for various types of exits or claims

Check that all supporting documentation is attached as per the requirements of the specific claim

Evaluate the member records reflected in the documentation and update accordingly to ensure accurate information is reflected

Request member’s information for inclusion in the benefits application form, where missing information is identified

Process payment of claims:

Review the initial payment, based on a review of the particulars of the case

Reconcile purchase of service figures, checking that all outstanding service has been calculated correctly for payments

Upload supporting documentation for benefit payments, ensuring accuracy

Checking whether beneficiaries indicated qualify as dependents according to set criteria, for instructions for payments

Review the calculation against the information available on the member records, confirming whether correct or supplying reasons for rejection

Review the summary of rejected applications/claims; identifying reasons for rejection based on rules of the various Funds/schemes

Route the rejected applications/claims – in terms of the standard procedure

Ensure that all exceptions (where applicable) related to death distributions, service period recognition verification, fraud and risk issues, contribution adjustments, benefit distribution verification, payment reversals, unclaimed benefits, standard legal issues and the updating of banking details have been resolved in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures

Check that all documentation required for payment is attached and that the correct benefit is being paid to the member, based on established criteria

Review the benefit application form and validate the content

Initiate the payment instruction

REQUIREMENTS:

An appropriate three (3) year N Dip/B Degree or similar three-year tertiary qualification with at least 360 credits (preferably in administration/finance) with 18 months proven experience in the processing and/or payment of claims

Candidates with experience in the administration and processing of Retirement fund/Employee Benefits claims will receive preference

OR

A Senior Certificate/Matric/Grade 12/Vocational certificate / equivalent (ideally with either Mathematics or Accounting as a passed subject) with three (3) years proven experience in the processing and/or payment of claims

Candidates with experience in the administration and processing of Retirement fund/Employee Benefits claims will receive preference

Experience of the MS Office package, with particular focus on MS Excel.

COMPETENCIES AND KNOWLEDGE:

Knowledge of Standards and procedures of Claims Processing.

Knowledge of Employee Benefits.

Knowledge of Client Relations Management.

Knowledge of GEPF Services & Products will serve as an advantage.

Knowledge of GEP Law & Rules will serve as an advantage.

Knowledge of GPAA Policies will serve as an advantage.

Analytical thinking.

Financial management.

Good communication skills both verbal and written.

Problem solving skills.

Customer orientation.

Creative thinking.

Negotiation skills.

Logical thinking.

Attention to detail.

Ability to build strong network relationship.

Stakeholder management.

Production driven.

Desired Skills:

Retirement Fund

Employee Benefits Claims

Payment of claims

Processing of claims

