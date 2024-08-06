My Clients are seeking a skilled and experienced Front-End Developer to join a team of 6 passionate developers working on a next generation solution for international trade.
Their software solution (Gateway) has been developed and deployed as an online ordering and logistics platform to cater for container exports with a particular focus on simplifying consolidated mixed FMCG consignments.
Gateway was launched in 2018 and has served the company well for the past five years. They are entering an exciting phase of development as we seek to leverage the platform to add value to both customers and suppliers.
During this phase of development, we will be focusing on:
- Improving customer engagement.
- Simplifying the ordering process.
- Influencing user behaviour with targeted advertising and product suggestions.
- Empowering our suppliers to have visibility and control of their products, pricing and special deals.
Gateway is built with the following technology stack:
- Angular, Less front-end
- .NET WebAPI back-end
- SQL Server database
Key responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Development of significant new application interfaces and features:
- Interface for suppliers to access and maintain their inventory and pricing.
- Improve product search and redesign workflow to bring products front and center (current workflow requires a number of steps before users see products)
- Improve various aspects of the UI and UX to simplify and enhance the platform.
- Revamp of the current application dashboard for a more intuitive user experience as well as presenting users with targeted product information and marketing content.
- Developing enhancements to existing functionality and features to make the use of the application more efficient.
- Enhancing our platform with pixel perfect, flexible styling.
- Work with relevant stakeholders in the business to feed into the UX and UI design of new application features.
- Standardise existing code base (layouts / styling / components) where necessary.
- Create administration interfaces for a number of config tables that don’t yet have a UI.
Required skills, ability and experience:
- JavaScript expert
- Strong UI and UX design flair
- Highly competent with html styling (Less)
- At least 7 years of development experience
- Angular / AngularJS experience
- Experience with AdobeXD/Figma/Inkscape or similar would be an advantage
Ideal characteristics include:
- Pixel perfection, meticulous
- Disciplined, keeps to a high standard
- Creative
- Enjoys a challenge
- Stimulated to push the boundaries of what is possible
- Good communicator
- Detailed oriented
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- .Net
- Web Design
- Web Development
- Javascript
- Front-end
- Front-end Development
- JavaScript React
- Javascript Framework
- UI and UX Design Flair
- HTML
- AngularJS
- CSS Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Incentive Bonus
- 13th Cheque