Full Stack Java Developer (Contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
- Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.
- Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
Minimum Requirements:
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
- Agile working experience advantageous.
- Java EE.
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS).
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.).
- EJB (Back-end).
- RESTful and SOAP services.
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- JavaScript
- Angular
- NodeJS