Full Stack Java Developer (Contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 6, 2024

  • Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

  • Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

  • Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

  • Agile working experience advantageous.

  • Java EE.

  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS).

  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.).

  • EJB (Back-end).

  • RESTful and SOAP services.

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE
  • JavaScript
  • Angular
  • NodeJS

Learn more/Apply for this position