Full Stack Java Developer (Entry) DCFSD1 TT

In our E/E system development team, we are responsible for the development of basic E/E diagnostic systems for the global production network

You assume responsibility for implementing features in E/E diagnostic basic systems

You plan and coordinate the necessary rollout and integration steps across departments with the specialist departments involved

You ensure the implementation of IT security requirements

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree in computer science, engineering, engineering with a focus on IT or equivalent

3+ years in Java full stack software development

1+ years’ experience in the cloud software development based on MS Azure

Essential Skills Requirements:

Excellent and experienced programming skills in Java, Java GUI, Java Web techniques / Angular / JavaScript / REST, Spring Framework

Excellent and experienced knowledge in Cloud technologies (Azure cloud architecture, Quarkus, IaaC, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud Networking, Cloud Security, MongoDB)

Experience in Cloud DevOps (MS Azure preferably)

Experience with the IDE (Eclipse or IntelliJ IDEA), GIT & GitHub

Experience in agile SW-Development, CI/CD using Maven, JUnit, SonarQube, …

Experience ins agile SW Project-Management (Scrum, Jira, …)

Strong troubleshooting and performance tuning skills

Experience in IT security

Very good English language skills required

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Basic knowledge in E/E (control units, diagnosis, vehicle electrical system access)

Knowledge and passion in and for Development of complex, robust and production critical IT and SW-Systems

Basic German language skills

Desired Skills:

Cloud technologies

Cloud DevOps

IDE

Learn more/Apply for this position