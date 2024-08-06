Infrastructure at the core of AI success

Kathy Gibson reports from Pinnacle TechScape, Durban – Artificial intelligence (AI) must be built on a solid foundation that includes cloud, servers, storage and networking.

Matamela Aubrey Mashau, chief technology officer: sub-Saharan Africa enterprise network marketing and solutions sales at Huawei, says that bringing digital services to every person, home and organisation will result in a fully-connected intelligent world.

Huawei takes this very seriously, and last year ploughed back 23,4% of its revenue in R&D, bringing the total invested over the last decade to Y1,11-trillion. Driving innovation is the fact that 55% of the company’s employees work in R&D; it has 140 000 active patents, 86 foundational tech labs and more than 190 joint labs and innovation labs around the world.

Huawei has been a feature of the South African technology landscape for more than 25 years, during which time it has opened an innovation centre, a training centre, and opened a lab and regional offices in Cape Town and Durban augmenting its Johannesburg presence.

“We don’t do solutions alone, Mashau stresses. “We work extensively with partners to provide industry scenarios and solutions.”

These solutions are multi-layered – from intelligent sensing, intelligent connectivity, intelligent foundation and intelligent platforms, to AI large models and industry applications.

These AI models have been successfully employed for industrial-scale solutions like weather forecasting and mining, Mashau adds.

Huawei is enabling intelligence datacommunications by upgrading its next generation network by enabling AI to ensure better digital service experiences while unlocking digital productivity.

It has recently launched its Xinghe Intelligent solutions consisting of campus, fabric WAN and network security offerings.

The Xinghe Campus provides superfast access to digital services and is the preferred choice for enterprises’ digital and intelligent journey.

The Xinghe WAN offers high quality transmission of digital services, and application-level experience assurance.

The Xinghe Fabric is a digital service that guarantees stable production, empowering enterprises with fault-tolerant and always-on services.

Xinghe Network Security is cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated security that offers intelligent security protection for enterprise branches as well as head office.

With Xinghe Storage, the Huawei AI data lake provides high-performance pooling and large capacity pooling together with a data protection pool.