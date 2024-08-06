inq. sets its sights on Africa

Edge solutions provider inq. aims to service clients through South Africa, a key region with a significant presence of multinational corporations.

This aligns with the new group-level strategy to leverage South Africa’s robust market landscape, ensuring that its diverse client base expectations are exceeded through the concentration of efforts in the region, says Andile Ngcaba, executive chairman at inq.

“Along with this move, the security operations centre (SOC) and network operations centre (NOC) will be located in South Africa covering Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana and Mozambique,” he says.

Group chief human capital officer Khethi Malinga will lead the development and execution of the groups human capital strategy and ESG initiatives.

“Our focus on ESG and sustainability is paramount,” Malinga says. “We are committed to building strong relationships with stakeholders and making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Grant Morgan, the new group chief commercial officer, will drive revenue growth, diversification, marketing, product development, and management, enhancing consultation-based customer engagement and advancing inq.’s competitive position.