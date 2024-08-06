iSchoolAfrica Education Trust celebrates 15 years

iSchoolAfrica has celebrated 15 years of driving educational change across South Africa.

Since its inception, iSchoolAfrica has leveraged technology and good educational practices to reduce inequalities, enhance opportunities for exceptional employment, and stimulate economic growth.

iSchoolAfrica’s 15 years of success and sustainability stem from a commitment to making quality technology affordable and accessible. A key element of the programme is the rotation of mobile iPad labs from classroom to classroom – ensuring accessibility, security, longevity, usability, and durability.

The technology solution has a remarkable 5% failure rate, which demonstrates the reliability and durability of their technology. With iPads lasting an estimated 5-6 years within school environments, iSchoolAfrica ensures minimal downtime in schools, contributing to uninterrupted learning and significant cost savings on technical support. This is boosted by the iPads’ Mobile Device Management system, which allows for quick and easy remote support.

By upskilling and empowering project champions to execute programs independently, iSchoolAfrica ensures lasting, impactful education solutions with zero compromise on quality and best practices. The fact that there is no compromise gives educators and learners alike the confidence that they matter and this is seen through the improved engagement and performance of the students.

“Over the last 15 years, against all odds we’ve achieved some incredible things, inspiring teachers to love their jobs again, helping children discover their love of learning through iPad lessons, while sparking hope for countless young learners’ futures,” says Michelle Lissoos, executive director of iSchoolAfrica.

Through strategic collaborations with partners, iSchoolAfrica equips South Africa’s youth with the tools needed to thrive. The initiative focuses on under-resourced township and rural schools, from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Grade 12, including mainstream and special needs education.

Each school receives a secure mobile lab of 20 iPads, loaded with curriculum software and teacher training and mentoring. The built-in accessibility features of iPads also support children with disabilities, ensuring inclusive education for all.

Since its launch, iSchoolAfrica has reached all nine provinces in South Africa, impacting 341 schools and training over 3 000 teachers — impacting over 100 000 learners

iSchoolAfrica is focused on four key educational programmes. These include:

* Early Learning – Recognising the critical importance of a child’s early years, iSchoolAfrica integrates technology into preschool and Grade R to help teachers address core developmental skills essential for young learners. The Early Learning Programme supports the NCF and CAPS curriculum frameworks through interactive social stories and learn-through-play activities.

* Numeracy and Literacy – iSchoolAfrica addresses South Africa’s literacy and numeracy crisis by ensuring learners grasp foundational skills. Partnering with the Unlocking Talent Through Technology Initiative, iSchoolAfrica brings the one billion numeracy programme to primary schools, achieving an average increase of 15% in numeracy results since 2009.

* Disability and Inclusion – The Inclusion Programme provides solutions for children with various disabilities, including autism, low vision, and cerebral palsy. With 36 special needs schools, iSchoolAfrica has the distinction of having the first Apple Distinguished Special Needs School in the world. Collaborations with CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA and CORE have also helped introduce iPads to hospital schools in Gauteng, supporting paediatric oncology patients’ education during treatment.

* Coding and Robotics – Empowering learners to become innovators, leaders, and builders of their futures, iSchoolAfrica introduces coding and robotics through Apple’s Everyone Can Code Curriculum. This program, spanning from ECD to higher education, exposes learners to coding and app design via interactive puzzles and code walkthroughs.

“As iSchoolAfrica celebrates this milestone, our commitment to educational excellence and reducing inequalities remains stronger than ever. We look forward to continuing this journey of empowering South Africa’s youth and transforming the educational landscape for years to come,” concludes Lissoos.