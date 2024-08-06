IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

A dynamic and fast-growing IT company, based in Port Elizabeth, is seeking an IT Technician.

Must have a high work ethic and be passionate about a career in IT!

Requirements:

At least 2 years in the support field. The experience must be specific to the field of Desktop/Laptop/Server support.

Relevant ICT qualification / certification

Overtime might be required from time to time

Server support experience will be advantageous

Working knowledge of MS Office 2010 / 2013, Server 2008 / 2012, Exchange 2010 / 2013, AD/DNS/DHCP, Routers and Wi-Fi advantageous

Excellent communication and admin. Skills

Must be able to work unsupervised as well as part of a team

Problem Solving and troubleshooting skills

Time management

Must have own reliable car and valid driver’s license

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Servicing clients.

Backups checks.

End user support on all Hardware and Software Issues.

Installation and setup of equipment.

Some server support (supervised).

Problem solving and General Support for PC’s, laptops, Printers, Networks (LAN and WAN) and wireless.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

