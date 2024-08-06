IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Aug 6, 2024

A dynamic and fast-growing IT company, based in Port Elizabeth, is seeking an IT Technician.

2 years in the it supports field with experience specific to the field of Desktop / Laptop / Server support secures.

Must have a high work ethic and be passionate about a career in IT!
Requirements:

  • At least 2 years in the support field. The experience must be specific to the field of Desktop/Laptop/Server support.
  • Relevant ICT qualification / certification
  • Overtime might be required from time to time
  • Server support experience will be advantageous
  • Working knowledge of MS Office 2010 / 2013, Server 2008 / 2012, Exchange 2010 / 2013, AD/DNS/DHCP, Routers and Wi-Fi advantageous
  • Excellent communication and admin. Skills
  • Must be able to work unsupervised as well as part of a team
  • Problem Solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Time management
  • Must have own reliable car and valid driver’s license

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Servicing clients.
  • Backups checks.
  • End user support on all Hardware and Software Issues.
  • Installation and setup of equipment.
  • Some server support (supervised).
  • Problem solving and General Support for PC’s, laptops, Printers, Networks (LAN and WAN) and wireless.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

