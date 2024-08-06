Junior Business Analyst

Aug 6, 2024

6 Months Contract
Be part of a consulting team, working at a client in the manufacturing industry.
Our client, a consulting company focusing on business process engineering is in need of a Junior Business Analyst.
This is a hybrid position which requires working 1 day per week in the office in Springs for meetings.

Qualifications:

  • Diploma or Qualification in Business Analysis and/or
  • B Eng Industrial Engineering, or
  • BSc Industrial Engineering, or
  • Other (e.g. Bachelor of Science (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)
  • Experience:

1-2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
PLEASE NOTE: NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop process maps, workflows, and documentation to illustrate current and future state processes.
  • Analyze and interpret data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that inform business decisions.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment between business needs and technical solutions.
  • Participate in the testing and validation of solutions to ensure they meet business requirements.
  • Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders.
  • Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to contribute to continuous improvement initiatives

Desired Skills:

  • Documenting Business Needs
  • Competency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Planning
  • organizational
  • & time management skills
  • Documenting workflows
  • Analyze and interpret data

