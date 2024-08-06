Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

6 Months Contract

Be part of a consulting team, working at a client in the manufacturing industry.

Our client, a consulting company focusing on business process engineering is in need of a Junior Business Analyst.

This is a hybrid position which requires working 1 day per week in the office in Springs for meetings.

Qualifications:

Diploma or Qualification in Business Analysis and/or

B Eng Industrial Engineering, or

BSc Industrial Engineering, or

Other (e.g. Bachelor of Science (Computer Engineering/Information Technology)

Experience:

1-2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

PLEASE NOTE: NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE.

Key Responsibilities:



Develop process maps, workflows, and documentation to illustrate current and future state processes.

Analyze and interpret data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that inform business decisions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment between business needs and technical solutions.

Participate in the testing and validation of solutions to ensure they meet business requirements.

Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to contribute to continuous improvement initiatives

Desired Skills:

Documenting Business Needs

Competency in Microsoft Office Suite

Planning

organizational

& time management skills

Documenting workflows

Analyze and interpret data

Learn more/Apply for this position