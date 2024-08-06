Label printers make small business sense

Small businesses are the backbone of the South African economy, and their survival depends heavily on business owner’s ability to keep overhead costs low, maintain efficiencies, and increasingly, to prioritise marketing and branding.

Label printers are showing up as a useful tool and an excellent investment in this regard, playing it’s humble behind-the-scenes role in helping small businesses of all industries to thrive.

From small-batch artisanal food and beverages to cosmetics, candle-making, or even businesses with inventory stock in need of better organisation, having a quick and efficient way to print out labels is incredibly useful.

For example, artisans and crafters operating through Instagram and WhatsApp channels that sells handmade goods like candles, soaps, and jewellery, need to be able to create packaging that is imaginative, artistic, and that reflects the brand’s identity. Custom labels to brand their products, provide care instructions, and add a personal touch make a world of difference. Whether it’s adding logos, product descriptions or creating QR codes, customisable labels enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.

What’s more, rather than paying to outsource label packs from an external supplier that often leaves you with more than you need or perhaps not enough for your purposes, being able to design and print your own labels is far more efficient from a cost and time perspective.

“In a competitive market, time saved can translate directly into cost savings and faster turnaround times,” says Hugh Davies, business development manager at Epson. “For entrepreneurs and small businesses, this can mean you have more time to spend on critical business activities and less time bogged down by operational tasks.”

For industries with strict compliance requirements, such as food and beverage or healthcare, label printing as opposed to a handwritten or drawn tag minimises the risks of human error. For instance, an incorrectly labelled products, list of ingredients, or expiration dates could compromise customer safety.

The same applies to a small pharmaceutical company that needs to label medications accurately with dosage instructions and expiration dates, or a medical practice that needs to efficiently organise patient records, medications, blood tests and more. Using a label printer ensures precision and consistency, and reduces the risk of costly errors that could have serious implications for both the business and its customers.

“Bring label printing in-house has a multitude of benefits for small businesses, not least of which is the cost and time saving,” says Davies. “For small businesses trying to make their mark and stand out in a crowded marketplace, whether digital or real-life, label printers, like the Epson ColourWorks series are proving to be an invaluable tool for their success.”